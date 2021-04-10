Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.88% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $20,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 312,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 334,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.