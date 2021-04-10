Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after buying an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average is $92.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

