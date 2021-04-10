Eaton Vance Management Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,014,000 after buying an additional 41,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after buying an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,539,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,356 shares in the company, valued at $167,671,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.