Eaton Vance Management Has $16.86 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Textron worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Textron by 46.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 224,660 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Textron by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Textron by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $58.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

