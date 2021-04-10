Eaton Vance Management Has $16 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

