Eaton Vance Management Has $19.75 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

