Eaton Vance Management Has $19.89 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $246.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.11. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

