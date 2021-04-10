Eaton Vance Management Invests $13.15 Million in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 237,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.35% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 356,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 210,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89.

