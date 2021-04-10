Eaton Vance Management Invests $20.07 Million in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 444,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,073,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.41% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $27,628,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 312,874 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

