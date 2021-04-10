Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.13 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

