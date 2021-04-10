Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.68% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $131.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $146.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.60.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.