Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 451,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 2.21% of Viad at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Viad by 29.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,340 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $41.18 on Friday. Viad Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $843.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts expect that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

