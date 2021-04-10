Eaton Vance Management Purchases 10,522 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $77.41 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.