Eaton Vance Management Purchases 136,883 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,883 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.37% of Stifel Financial worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 374,172 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $67.10 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

