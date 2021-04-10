Eaton Vance Management Purchases 35,518 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,518 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

