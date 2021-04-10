Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

