Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,816 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.72% of Kontoor Brands worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTB opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

