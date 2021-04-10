Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,344 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

