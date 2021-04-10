Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,327 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.11 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

