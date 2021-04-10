Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,856 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.28% of Flowers Foods worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,260,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 88,546 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 96,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

FLO opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

