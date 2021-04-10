Eaton Vance Management Sells 16,547 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.13% of Regions Financial worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF opened at $21.23 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

