Eaton Vance Management Sells 22,282 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,282 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Nucor worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

