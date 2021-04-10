Eaton Vance Management Sells 27,616 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,616 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.41% of Valvoline worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

NYSE:VVV opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

