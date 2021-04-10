Eaton Vance Management Sells 453,720 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 453,720 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.34% of First American Financial worth $19,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First American Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $59.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.