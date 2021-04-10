Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.40% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYBT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076 over the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

