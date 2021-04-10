eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,109.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and $4,109.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00406360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002287 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.