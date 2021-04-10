EchoLink (EKO) One Day Volume Tops $277,540.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $277,540.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00082153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.00618761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00037042 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.