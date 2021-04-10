Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Reduced by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $219.44 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.56 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.87 and its 200-day moving average is $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.