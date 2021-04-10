ECOMI Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ECOMI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $20.24 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00067982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00290809 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ECOMI Coin Profile

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

