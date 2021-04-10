Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.27

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $9.36. Edap Tms shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 88,421 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $266.36 million, a PE ratio of -152.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $523,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.