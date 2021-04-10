Edgeless (EDG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $12,864.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00621141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00036900 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

