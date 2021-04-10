EDUCare (EKT) Market Capitalization Tops $7.67 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.00619214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031465 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

