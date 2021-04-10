EFFORCE (WOZX) Achieves Market Cap of $123.10 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 5% against the dollar. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00002790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EFFORCE has a market cap of $123.10 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,918,292 coins. EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

