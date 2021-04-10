Egretia Market Cap Reaches $21.93 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Egretia has a total market cap of $21.93 million and $6.15 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00081452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00611681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00036677 BTC.

About Egretia

EGT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.