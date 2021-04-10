Elamachain Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.93 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and $5.63 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00082461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00619462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.