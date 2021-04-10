Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Elanco Animal Health worth $56,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

