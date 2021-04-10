Elastos Market Cap Tops $215.36 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $11.26 or 0.00018667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $215.36 million and approximately $22.16 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006081 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001527 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,956,061 coins and its circulating supply is 19,120,119 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

