Electric Vehicle Zone 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 109.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $50.16 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00291387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00736004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,047.61 or 0.99507662 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.88 or 0.00757122 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

