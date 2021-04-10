Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.11

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $47.78 million and $21.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 78.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00299373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.00754356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,464.98 or 0.99761631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.79 or 0.00720661 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

