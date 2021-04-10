Electroneum (ETN) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $479.28 million and $2.03 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,853,612,938 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

