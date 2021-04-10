Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.18. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Shares of EA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.46. 1,765,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,337. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average is $133.92. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,685 shares of company stock valued at $17,160,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.