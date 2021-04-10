Electrum Dark Achieves Market Cap of $7,062.56 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 65.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $7,062.56 and $54.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00130357 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.