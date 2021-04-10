Elitium Reaches Market Capitalization of $159.52 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $159.52 million and approximately $233,471.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $5.30 or 0.00008800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00081594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00616561 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

