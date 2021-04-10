ELYSIA (EL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $921,108.00

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $90.24 million and approximately $921,108.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00619995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00081904 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031353 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,767,789,798 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.