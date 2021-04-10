Elysian (ELY) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 55.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded 56.7% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $264,895.81 and approximately $1.29 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00053042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00616979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00036915 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.