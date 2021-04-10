Elysian Trading 53.7% Lower This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $278,685.97 and approximately $1.29 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00053819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00615218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00031931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

