Emercoin Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $24,253.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,258,239 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

