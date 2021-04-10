Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Emerson Electric by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 117,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

