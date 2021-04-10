Eminer (EM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.13 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Eminer has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eminer has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00615485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00081358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030561 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

