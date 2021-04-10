Empty Set Dollar Hits 24-Hour Volume of $393,321.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $86.83 million and approximately $393,321.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00067741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00290364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.00732837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,125.73 or 0.99484139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.20 or 0.00756486 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

